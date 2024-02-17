Dog rescued from house fire in southeast Austin: AFD

Austin fire crews responded to a house fire in southeast Austin on Friday night.

AFD crews responded to the fire a little before 10 p.m. Friday night in the 5400 block of Village Lane. The fire department had to shut down Village Lane to traffic.

AFD initially reported that all the occupants were out of the house, and that there were no civilian injuries.

Firefighters pulled an unresponsive dog from the burning house.

With help from ATCEMS medics, the dog was saved and reportedly awake, responsive and happy.