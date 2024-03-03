Crash near Tesla Road leaves 3 people dead

Three people have been killed in a crash on SH 130 near Tesla Road.

The incident began at around 2:46 a.m. on Sunday (3/3) when Austin-Travis County EMS posted on social media that it was responding to a single vehicle off the highway onto Tesla Road with a person pinned.

ATCEMS later updated that the vehicle was on its roof and that at least two people were pinned.

Shortly after 3 a.m., ATCEMS said that two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and that a third person was still pinned.

At around 3:30 a.m., the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the victims or what caused the crash were released.