Liquor store clerk in Leander fatally shoots theft suspect

Leander police say they're investigating after a liquor store employee fatally shot a man he suspected of stealing from his store.

It started with an emergency call on Wednesday, May 31 around 9 p.m. from Leander Liquors in the 2400 block of S. Hwy 183.

Police say officers were told that three people had removed bottles from the store and left without paying prompting the clerk to open fire.

A short time later, Cedar Park police responded to a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of N. Bell Boulevard, about 1.5 miles away from the store.

Police ay the man, 22-year-old Johnny Cabrera, matched the description of one of the theft suspects.

He died while being transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Detective Carlos Villarreal at 512-528-2811 or cvillarreal@leandertx.gov.