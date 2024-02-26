Homicide investigation in SE Austin after man found in abandoned vehicle

The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation in southeast Austin after a man was found in an abandoned vehicle.

Police say APD got a 911 call at around 2:34 a.m. about the vehicle in a field in the 2900 block of 183 near Metropolis and McCall Lane.

Officers arrived to the scene at around 3:39 a.m. and found an adult man with "penetrating trauma" to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say they believe there is no danger to the public and that this is an isolated incident.

A juvenile was also taken to a local hospital for "medical reasons" but police did not provide any information beyond that.