Road rage incident: Child shot in South Austin; police look for suspects

Two people, including a child, were shot following an apparent road rage incident in South Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on Jan. 22, around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of W Ben White Boulevard going eastbound.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with two victims who had gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and are in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle was cut off by a dark gray Volkswagen occupied by two Black males.

One of the suspects, who was a passenger of the Volkswagen, fired several gunshots into the victim’s vehicle.

The gunshots hit both victims. One adult was hit in the chest, and a child was hit in the head, police said.

Police said the suspect driver was described as:

A black man in his 20s

Thin build

The shooter was described as:

A black man in his 20s

Thin build

Dread-lock styled hair

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.