Online police reporting now available in Kyle

The Kyle Police Department is now offering online police reporting for minor offenses and non-emergency crimes.

Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) is a secure online reporting system that is accessible on any web browser from any computer or mobile device.

The user-friendly software is available to Kyle residents and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and has been available since March 15.

The following incident types can be filed online:

Burglary of a motor vehicle

Child custody disputes

Credit/debit card abuse

Damaged property

Fraud/identity theft

Harassment

Illegal dumping

Lost property

Theft

Mail theft (private mailboxes or porch pirate, no community mailboxes)

Theft of service or shoplifting

Threats

Criminal trespass

The following cannot be reported through the online system:

Theft over $2,500.00

Theft with force (robbery)

Lost or stolen prescription medications

Lost or stolen law enforcement equipment

Lost or stolen state registered property (drivers license, license plates, theft of MV)

Lost or stolen guns

The city of Kyle says additional rules are in place to meet reporting requirements but allow for flexibility.

The online reports will be reviewed by Kyle police and a case number will be emailed to the reporter. Citizens can also request a copy of their police report online.

If additional information is needed, a patrol officer or detective may contact the reporter before further investigation.

The city says that all online reports filed will be addressed in a timely manner and will follow the same investigative process as in-person reports.

Crimes currently in progress or that pose an immediate threat should be reported by calling 9-1-1.