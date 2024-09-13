Cristian Rangel: Austin police provide update on April homicide

The Brief Austin police provides update on Cristian Rangel homicide Rangel was last seen alive on April 8 and his body was found on April 19



The Austin Police Department continues to investigate the death of Cristian Rangel.

24-year-old Rangel was reported missing after having last been seen on April 8. His body was later found on April 19.

APD held a news conference to ask the public for help identifying new leads.

What happened to Cristian Rangel?

Austin police said on April 9, around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a call for service at 5701 S MoPac Expressway. The caller said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Rangel, had been missing since April 8.

On April 13, Rangel's family went to a Walmart and found video that showed him on April 8 in a light-colored SUV.

On April 19, around 7:09 p.m., officers responded to a body found at 5800 Spring Meadow Drive in Southeast Austin. The caller said they found the body in the Greenbelt.

Officers and AFD found the decomposing body. It was later identified as Rangel.

Police said after an examination of the remains on July 25, Rangel's injuries were consistent with him being assaulted at the time of his death.

Are there any suspects in Rangel's death?

A woman has been arrested in connection with Rangel's death.

The investigation showed that 31-year-old Kamery Wooldridge was involved in the death of Rangel, and the disposing of his body.

Wooldridge has been charged with tampering with human remains.