CROWN Act passes Texas House, heads to Senate for vote

The Texas House passed House Bill 567, also known as the CROWN Act.

HB 567 is a bill protecting people from discrimination based on hairstyles. State Rep. Rhette Bowers filed the bill.

An incident near Houston in 2020 contributed in making hairstyles a national issue.

A student was told by school administrators to cut his hair, or he would not be able to attend prom or his graduation ceremony.

The City of Austin passed a CROWN Act ordinance last year.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.