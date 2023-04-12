Expand / Collapse search

CROWN Act passes Texas House, heads to Senate for vote

Texas House passes House Bill 567, also known as the CROWN Act.

HB 567 is a bill protecting people from discrimination based on hairstyles. State Rep. Rhette Bowers filed the bill.

An incident near Houston in 2020 contributed in making hairstyles a national issue. 

CROWN Act legislation moved forward at Texas Capitol

HB 567, known as the CROWN Act, would protect Texans from discrimination based on hairstyles and hair expression.

A student was told by school administrators to cut his hair, or he would not be able to attend prom or his graduation ceremony.

The City of Austin passed a CROWN Act ordinance last year.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.