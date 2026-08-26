San Antonio picked for $200M plant expected to create 3,000 jobs

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The Brief Industrial Electric Manufacturing plans a $200 million, 1-million-square-foot plant at Brooks City Base in San Antonio. The California-based company expects to create 3,000 jobs by 2030, according to the announcement. Texas has offered IEM a $3.36 million grant tied to 448 of the planned jobs.



A California company is planning to build a $200 million manufacturing plant in San Antonio.

IEM selects San Antonio for new plant

Industrial Electric Manufacturing will open a 1-million-square-foot facility at Brooks City Base. The new plant is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the area by 2030. IEM said the expansion is the largest job-producing investment in the city in more than two decades.

What they're saying:

"IEM is excited to put down roots in San Antonio," said Clayton Such, Chief Executive Officer of IEM. "The city’s skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and collaborative economic development environment made this a natural choice for our next phase of growth. This facility will strengthen our ability to deliver highly engineered, customer-specific power distribution solutions that industries, from healthcare to energy, advanced manufacturing, and more, depend on every day. The investment also will strengthen IEM's domestic supply chain and support deliveries for customers across North America."

IEM builds electrical distribution and control systems. The company said its expansion to Texas will help them meet growing customer demands and provide faster delivery times. IEM currently has facilities in Fremont, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and Surrey, British Columbia.

"Bexar County is focused on creating an environment where employers can grow, invest, and create opportunity for our residents," said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. "IEM's investment reflects the type of advanced manufacturing project that aligns with our long-term economic goals, and I am proud to support the company's decision to establish operations in Bexar County. Driven by a strong partnership between the County, State of Texas, greater:SATX and Brooks City Base, this project will continue to create new opportunities for our residents and strengthen our economy for years to come."

Gov. Greg Abbott said the company has been offered a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $3.36 million for 448 of the jobs.

"Texas leads America's manufacturing resurgence," said Abbott. "This investment by IEM in San Antonio will create new, good-paying jobs and generate a significant economic impact for Bexar County. Advanced manufacturers invest and expand in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, easy access to domestic and global markets, and highly skilled and growing workforce."