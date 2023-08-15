$193K in City funds transferred to fraudulent account, says city of Hutto

The City of Hutto says it may have been the victim of a cybercrime after nearly $200K of city funds was transferred to a fraudulent account.

The city says its financial institution notified it about the potential crime late Monday evening.

$193,000 in city funds had been transferred to an illegitimate account impersonating a known vendor.

The financial institution has assured the city there is no further risk of fraud from this account and no personal information was involved.

The City has filed a police report with the Hutto Police Department. An investigation is underway.

The City is also looking at its internal procedures to see what, if anything, can be done to improve its defenses against cybercrime. The City says it has numerous measures and staff training in place to mitigate situations like this.