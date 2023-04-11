Daniel Perry murder case: Attorney files motion for retrial

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry has filed a motion for a new trial after a jury recently found Perry guilty of murder in the death of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster on July 25, 2020.

The attorney alleges in court documents that key evidence was kept from jurors.

The motion comes as Travis County District Attorney José Garza wrote to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to request an appointment ‘to present evidence considered by the jury' in Perry’s murder trial. Garza also wants to Board to hear from the victim's family.

The request comes days after Governor Greg Abbott called on the Board to pardon Perry.

You can view the motion for the new trial below:

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates