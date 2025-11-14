Daniel Sanchez trial: Jury begins deliberations on Day 6

The Brief Jury deliberating now in Daniel Sanchez deadly conduct trial Closing arguments began Friday morning Punishment range for deadly conduct is two to 10 years in prison



A jury will soon decide if an Austin Police Officer will spend time behind bars.

Officer Daniel Sanchez is on trial for deadly conduct. He shot and killed tech entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe three years ago.

What they're saying:

Closing arguments began Friday morning.

"On behalf of his family and the state of Texas, we ask you to follow that law and find him guilty," Travis County Assistant District Attorney Rob Drummond said.

"We’re asking you to look at the facts and follow the law and find that man not guilty," Daniel Sanchez’s attorney Brad Heilman, said.

On November 15, 2022, Sanchez responded to a call about a man with a rifle pointing it down the street of a South Austin neighborhood. When he was pulling up, Moonesinghe shot twice into his home.

"The man is willing to shoot when officers are pulling up, he’s capable of doing anything," Heilman said.

Officer Sanchez got out of his car with his rifle, said ‘drop the gun,’ and a tenth of a second later, he shot Moonesinghe five times.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

"All Daniel Sanchez had to do was give Raj Moonesinghe a chance to comply with the right and proper instruction that was reasonable that Daniel Sanchez gave, ‘drop the gun,’ Drummond said.

"The state would like you to completely disregard that he’s a police officer and that he has to make split-second decisions. His split-second decisions mean it could be a matter of life or death to him, to other people, and even to Mr. Moonesinghe," Heilman said.

Officer Sanchez’s attorney said he followed his training according to APD policy. The state argued APD policy falls short of the law.

"How backwards it is to say we won’t hold you responsible because your organization doesn’t train you or make you follow the law, and that’s the organization that makes everyone else follow the law," Drummond said.

The punishment range for deadly conduct is two to 10 years in prison.

What's next:

The jury was handed the case Friday morning. They are set to decide if Sanchez shooting and killing Moonesinghe was lawful.

Deliberations will continue on Monday morning.