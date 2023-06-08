Austin man named Texas DPS's featured fugitive for June

An Austin man is June's featured fugitive, says the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Dante Tremayne Thompson is increased to $4,000 if the tip is received in June.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by:

Calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submitting a web tip by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submitting a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous; tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Dante Tremayne Thompson (Texas DPS)

Thompson is currently wanted on two separate arrest warrants: one from Sept. 2022 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon by the Travis County Sheriff's Office and one from Oct. 2022 for failure to register as a sex offender from the Austin Police Department.

Thompson, who also goes by Dante Jefferson, Dante Johnson, Jefferson Johnson and Donte Thompson, is also part of Texas DPS's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Thompson was convicted in 2012 of robbery and sentenced to four years in state prison. In 2017, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 14-year-old girl. Thompson was sentenced to three years in prison and was discharged in August 2020.

Thompson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, abdomen, face, left leg, both arms and both hands.

Texas DPS says that Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.