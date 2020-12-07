DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces $1,200 stimulus payment for select residents

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health have announced the D.C. government is providing a $1,200 one-time stimulus payment for D.C. residents who are currently receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

D.C. residents who were eligible for and filed for PUA as of Nov. 30 will be eligible to receive the stimulus payment.

PUA covers residents who are not eligible for traditional unemployment benefits including self-employed individuals, independent contractors and those seeking part-time employment.

The D.C. government estimates the $1,200 stimulus payment will benefit approximately 20,000 Washingtonians.

Mayor Bowser also reminded residents that the Restaurant Bridge Fund applications are open as of Monday. The fund will provide $35 million in grants to eligible restaurants and food service establishments.

To learn more about this new relief funding opportunity, individuals are invited to RSVP for DMPED's weekly recovery check in that will cover the Restaurant Bridge Fund this week.

