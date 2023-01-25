Dead fox positive with rabies found in Wimberley; sheriff warns the public

A dead fox with rabies was found in Wimberley, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said.

HCSO said the fox was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday outside a home in the 500 block of W Summit Dr.

The fox was tested by the Department of State Health Services and was found to be positive for the rabies virus.

If you or someone else may have come in physical contact with this animal, please call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control Unit at (512) 393-7896, or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at (512) 778-6744.