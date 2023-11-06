Man arrested in connection with deadly North Austin auto-ped crash

article

The Austin Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a crash in North Austin that killed a pedestrian.

Romel A. Diaz George, 24, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid in the death of 37-year-old Jessica Adams.

ATCEMS responded to the crash in the 700 block of E. Braker Lane just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 22 where a person, identified by APD as Adams, had been struck by a vehicle. Adams was pronounced the person dead at the scene.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

APD's Vehicular Homicide detectives investigated and identified Diaz George as a suspect in connection with the crash.

Diaz George was arrested on Oct. 29.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.