House fire in Northeast Austin leaves family of 4 displaced

Austin firefighters battle house fire on Adair Dr. (Austin Fire Department)

A family of four is displaced after a fire at their home in Northeast Austin.

Firefighters say it started Sunday in a propane BBQ pit on the back deck of the home in the 5800 block of Adair Dr. off Parmer Lane and Harris Branch Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire involvement into the attic.

One resident, with minor injuries, was treated and released by Austin-Travis County EMS.

AFD says the cause was accidental.