1 dead after major crash in Northwest Austin: ATCEMS

A person is dead after a major crash in Northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS reported.

According to ATCEMS, around 1:54 p.m., a major crash with a rollover and ejection was reported near El Salido Pkwy and N FM 620 Road.

One person involved was killed on scene, ATCEMS said.

Austin police said northbound FM 620 is shut down, and officers are diverting traffic to alternate routes.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.

