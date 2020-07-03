Deadly crash on Highway 290 in Eastern Travis County

The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a deadly crash on East Highway 290 just past Johnny Morris Road in Eastern Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS says two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say a child was pinned in but has been rescued and taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes in the area of 9600 E. US Highway 290 will be closed for an extended period of time. You're asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.

One option is to take SH 130 or Decker Lane.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.