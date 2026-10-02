Deadly Iconic Village fire: San Marcos officials release new video

The Brief San Marcos officials have released new video showing moments leading up to the deadly fire at the Iconic Village Apartments On July 20, 2018, five people were killed, and seven others were injured in the apartment fire. Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the area, including people who may have been driving around North LBJ Drive and Ramsay Street between 3–4 a.m. that morning, before that fire started



The San Marcos Fire Department has released new surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the 2018 deadly fire at the Iconic Village Apartments.

They are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

2018 Iconic Village fire in San Marcos

The backstory:

On July 20, 2018, five people were killed, and seven others were injured in the apartment fire.

In November 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the fire was intentionally set. The five deaths were ruled homicides.

Iconic Village fire: New video released

What they're saying:

Now, eight years later, investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the area, including people who may have been driving around North LBJ Drive and Ramsay Street between 3–4 a.m. that morning, before that fire started.

"If we get somebody in the vehicle that was driving by and said, hey, I saw X while I was driving, that's the kind of information that we need," San Marcos Interim Fire Chief Jonathan Henderson said.

The interim fire chief said the people in the video are not considered suspects.

"We are trying to cast as wide a net as we can and to see if there's anybody else that may have seen something at the time that could help us further the investigation," Henderson said.

Iconic Village fire: 9 Wi-Fi networks

Dig deeper:

They are also reexamining other information.

Last month, investigators released a list of Wi-Fi network names, hoping the public could help identify who those networks belonged to. They said they have now identified all but one and they have added two more they need help identifying.

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The interim fire chief said new analysis is helping with the investigation.

"There was a lot that we didn't know in 2018, and the task force model that we are using has gone through several iterations, so as we continue to comb through the data, get greater analyst support, we continue to learn more and so as we've learned more, this has become incredibly relevant to help us narrow down the information that we need for the investigation," Henderson said.

They said they are following every lead.

"Our responsibility is to continue pursuing the facts, following the evidence, and seeking justice for those victims and their families," Henderson said.

What's next:

Interim Fire Chief Henderson said they have identified at least one person of interest in the case.

A $50,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.