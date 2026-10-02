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Deadly Iconic Village fire: San Marcos officials release new video

By
FOX 7 Austin
San Marcos
Published October 2, 2026 5:22 PM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 5:22 PM CDT
Iconic Village fire: San Marcos officials release new video
Iconic Village fire: San Marcos officials release new video

Iconic Village fire: San Marcos officials release new video

The San Marcos Fire Department has released new surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the 2018 deadly fire at the Iconic Village Apartments.

The Brief

    • San Marcos officials have released new video showing moments leading up to the deadly fire at the Iconic Village Apartments
    • On July 20, 2018, five people were killed, and seven others were injured in the apartment fire.
    • Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the area, including people who may have been driving around North LBJ Drive and Ramsay Street between 3–4 a.m. that morning, before that fire started

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Fire Department has released new surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the 2018 deadly fire at the Iconic Village Apartments. 

They are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

2018 Iconic Village fire in San Marcos

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Marcos deadly Iconic Village apartment fire
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Marcos deadly Iconic Village apartment fire

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Marcos deadly Iconic Village apartment fire

It's almost been eight years since a fire at the Iconic Village apartment complex claimed the lives of five people and San Marcos fire investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

The backstory:

On July 20, 2018, five people were killed, and seven others were injured in the apartment fire.

In November 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the fire was intentionally set. The five deaths were ruled homicides.

Iconic Village fire: New video released

What they're saying:

Now, eight years later, investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the area, including people who may have been driving around North LBJ Drive and Ramsay Street between 3–4 a.m. that morning, before that fire started.

"If we get somebody in the vehicle that was driving by and said, hey, I saw X while I was driving, that's the kind of information that we need," San Marcos Interim Fire Chief Jonathan Henderson said.

San Marcos Iconic Village fire update: FULL
San Marcos Iconic Village fire update: FULL

San Marcos Iconic Village fire update: FULL

Full news conference from San Marcos Fire Department and members of investigation task force providing update on investigation into deadly fire that happened at the Iconic Village apartments on July 20, 2018. The fire killed five people and injured seven others.

The interim fire chief said the people in the video are not considered suspects.

"We are trying to cast as wide a net as we can and to see if there's anybody else that may have seen something at the time that could help us further the investigation," Henderson said.

Iconic Village fire: 9 Wi-Fi networks

Dig deeper:

They are also reexamining other information.

Last month, investigators released a list of Wi-Fi network names, hoping the public could help identify who those networks belonged to. They said they have now identified all but one and they have added two more they need help identifying.

Related

Deadly Iconic Village fire: Investigators need help identifying 9 wireless networks
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Deadly Iconic Village fire: Investigators need help identifying 9 wireless networks

San Marcos investigators are following new leads in the deadly Iconic Village fire in 2018. They are asking for help identifying nine wireless networks that may have been operating in the area when the fire happened.

The interim fire chief said new analysis is helping with the investigation.

"There was a lot that we didn't know in 2018, and the task force model that we are using has gone through several iterations, so as we continue to comb through the data, get greater analyst support, we continue to learn more and so as we've learned more, this has become incredibly relevant to help us narrow down the information that we need for the investigation," Henderson said.

Iconic Village fire: Identifying wireless networks
Iconic Village fire: Identifying wireless networks

Iconic Village fire: Identifying wireless networks

San Marcos investigators are following new leads in the deadly Iconic Village fire in 2018. They are asking for help identifying nine wireless networks that may have been operating in the area when the fire happened.

They said they are following every lead.

"Our responsibility is to continue pursuing the facts, following the evidence, and seeking justice for those victims and their families," Henderson said.

What's next:

Interim Fire Chief Henderson said they have identified at least one person of interest in the case.

A $50,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The Source: Information from San Marcos Interim Fire Chief Jonathan Henderson, previous coverage and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis

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