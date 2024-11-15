Deadly Northeast Austin shooting: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder

article

A man is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly Northeast Austin shooting.

Lavonta Harrison, 30, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 33-year-old Shelby Cody.

Austin police said on Nov. 7, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of the eastbound service road of U.S. Highway 290 for a reported shooting.

An affidavit states witnesses saw Cody standing between buildings at the address when a silver Chevrolet SUV drove into the parking lot and stopped near the buildings. The driver, who police say was Harrison, got out and started shooting at Cody.

Witnesses said they heard ten or more shots fired before Harrison got back in the SUV and drove off.

Cody was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Harrison was located by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and arrested on a parole violation warrant. He was charged with first-degree murder the following day.