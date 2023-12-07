Deadly wreck in Southwest Austin; Capital of Texas Hwy closed

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

First responders are on the scene of a deadly wreck in Southwest Austin.

AFD says just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, it got a report of a person pinned under a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Capital of Texas Highway, near Stoneridge.

Firefighters have pulled that person out of the vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person has died and three others are being prepped for transport to the hospital.

The road is closed in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.