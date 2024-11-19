Debate on bringing religion into Texas classrooms heads to state level

The debate over bringing religion into the classroom was on display at the state level in the William B. Travis State Office Building in Downtown Austin. The State Board of Education heard public testimony on textbooks the Texas State Education Agency proposed.

For the first time, state-developed instruction materials are being recommended for classroom use in an effort to ease the burden on teachers and their workload. However, what is inside those materials is spurring controversy.

Bluebonnet Learning is the TEA's open education resource for public school classroom use.

"Some people are really concerned about the religious aspect of it," said Richard Vega, a pastor who supports the materials as is.

The highly contentious matter is being viewed in a few different ways. There are those who are for and against it being implemented in Texas, as well as people who believe there is a place for religion in the classroom but that the subject needs to be improved.

"It's not teaching about religion that's problematic," said Dr. Mark Chauncey, a Religious Studies Professor at Southern Methodist University. "It's the way that these lessons teach about religion."

The material uses scriptures and Biblical stories to educate students about American history.

"The teachers aren't going in there to preach to students," said Vega. "We're looking at different subjects and bringing up Christian values that will, basically, be a brushstroke of things throughout the scriptures."

However, others argue the content strongly favors Christian theology.

"It overwhelmingly emphasizes Christianity above any other religion, and that's unconstitutional," said Rocio Fierro-Perez, Political Director of the Texas Freedom Network. "We want to call attention to that and make sure that all religious backgrounds are respected and treated equally."

"There is nothing the US Supreme Court has laid down requiring equal time or equal treatment among religious sects," said Jonathan Covey, Policy Director of Texas Values.

The resources were initially presented to the State Board of Education in the summer but have since been revised after analysts found that they relied too heavily on religion in their teachings.

"I really don't think that religion has any sort of place in schools," said Andrea Rodriguez, who works at a daycare in downtown Austin. "We have a separation of church and state for a reason, and I think that incorporating religion back into textbooks is really unconstitutional."

One month before Monday's meeting, the TEA submitted a refined version using feedback from the previous meeting. These learning materials are optional, but if approved by a school board, districts will receive additional funding for using them.

The preliminary vote will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and the final decision is set for Friday, Nov. 22.