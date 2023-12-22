Historic Deep Eddy Pool to temporarily close for improvements, repairs

The historic Deep Eddy Pool will be closed for eight weeks while crews work on improvements and repairs.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, crews will work on creating improvements, including replacing a damaged bulkhead, as well as upgrading older deck lighting.

The project is expected to last for eight weeks; the city of Austin says work was scheduled in the winter to help minimize impacts on public use.

To help increase access prior to the closure, the pool is canceling its scheduled maintenance day on Jan. 2, 2024 to allow one more day of access prior to the closure. The pool will open for normal business hours on that day.

Any changes to the pool's closure schedule will be posted on the Austin park closures website.