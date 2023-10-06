Flo, iconic Barton Springs pecan tree, removed after delays

Flo, the iconic leaning pecan tree at Barton Springs Pool, has been removed after weeks of delays.

The tree was diagnosed with brittle cinder fungus in August, an incurable fungal infection which left much of the tree hollow and unable to support itself.

Removal was initially going to happen in September, however the city delayed it to consider communication with the community surrounding the fate of the iconic tree.

Flo was finally removed on October 5 when Barton Springs Pool was closed.

Earlier this week, a large crowd gathered to celebrate Flo's life. There was a water blessing and stories about the tree's deep roots in Austin history.

One person said, "Flo meant a lot to me, and she still is an inspiration."

Another said that it "was really sad."

The Austin Parks and Rec Department says it plans to memorialize parts of the tree and are open to public suggestions.

An outline and schedule of public meetings will be available online.