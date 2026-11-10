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Deep Eddy Pool closed for repairs beginning Nov. 30

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published November 10, 2026 9:20 AM CST
Published November 10, 2026 9:20 AM CST
article

(City of Austin)

The Brief

    • Deep Eddy Pool to be closed for repairs beginning Nov. 30
    • Work will be done to the pool's fill and drain valves
    • The project is expected to last until Dec. 21

AUSTIN, Texas - Deep Eddy Pool is set to be closed for repairs.

Timeline:

The pool will close beginning Monday, Nov. 30 for repairs to the pool's fill and drain valves.

The repair work is expected to last three weeks and be completed by Monday, Dec. 21, barring weather or any delays.

What you can do:

City officials encourage residents to visit other year-round pools in the interim, including:

  • Bartholomew
  • Barton Springs
  • Big Stacy
  • Colony Park
  • Springwoods

A full list can be found here.

The Source: Information from Austin Parks and Recreation news release.

Austin