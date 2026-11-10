Deep Eddy Pool closed for repairs beginning Nov. 30

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The Brief Deep Eddy Pool to be closed for repairs beginning Nov. 30 Work will be done to the pool's fill and drain valves The project is expected to last until Dec. 21



Deep Eddy Pool is set to be closed for repairs.

Timeline:

The pool will close beginning Monday, Nov. 30 for repairs to the pool's fill and drain valves.

The repair work is expected to last three weeks and be completed by Monday, Dec. 21, barring weather or any delays.

What you can do:

City officials encourage residents to visit other year-round pools in the interim, including:

Bartholomew

Barton Springs

Big Stacy

Colony Park

Springwoods

A full list can be found here.