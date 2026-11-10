Deep Eddy Pool closed for repairs beginning Nov. 30
article
AUSTIN, Texas - Deep Eddy Pool is set to be closed for repairs.
Timeline:
The pool will close beginning Monday, Nov. 30 for repairs to the pool's fill and drain valves.
The repair work is expected to last three weeks and be completed by Monday, Dec. 21, barring weather or any delays.
What you can do:
City officials encourage residents to visit other year-round pools in the interim, including:
- Bartholomew
- Barton Springs
- Big Stacy
- Colony Park
- Springwoods
A full list can be found here.
The Source: Information from Austin Parks and Recreation news release.