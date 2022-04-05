Deep Eddy Pool in Austin will be closed April 10 to April 24

Deep Eddy Pool will be closed Sunday, April 10 through Sunday, April 24.

The man-made swimming pool in downtown Austin is closing for its annual spring cleaning, according to the City of Austin. The pool plans to reopen on Monday, April 25 and will resume normal hours of operation when it does.

Residents can check AustinTexas.gov/Pools for the hours of operation for other City of Austin pools.

The City of Austin also announced it is offering a $500 bonus for all temporary lifeguards and temporary summer camp counselors who meet certain criteria.

The $500 bonus qualifications vary by position, according to the city.

Austin's Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) says the $500 Summer Completion bonus is available for all temporary lifeguard staff who are (1) fully trained and working June 1 through August 15 and (2) are working 3 shifts per week (unless otherwise approved).

The $500 Summer Completion Bonus is also available for all temporary summer camp counselors who (1) are fully trained and working June 6 - August 12, (2) work an average of 20+ hours per week (unless otherwise approved), and (3) did not receive the City of Austin Bonus in December 2021.

Pay starts at $15/hour for entry-level positions, and it increases with experience.

Click here for bonus details for lifeguard positions.

Click here for bonus details for summer camp counselor positions.

