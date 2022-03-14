Austin offering $500 bonus for lifeguards, summer camp counselors
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is offering a $500 bonus for all temporary lifeguards and temporary summer camp counselors who meet certain criteria.
The $500 bonus qualifications vary by position, according to the city.
Austin's Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) says the $500 Summer Completion bonus is available for all temporary lifeguard staff who are (1) fully trained and working June 1 through August 15 and (2) are working 3 shifts per week (unless otherwise approved).
The $500 Summer Completion Bonus is also available for all temporary summer camp counselors who (1) are fully trained and working June 6 - August 12, (2) work an average of 20+ hours per week (unless otherwise approved), and (3) did not receive the City of Austin Bonus in December 2021.
Pay starts at $15/hour for entry-level positions, and it increases with experience.
Click here for bonus details for lifeguard positions.
Click here for bonus details for summer camp counselor positions.
