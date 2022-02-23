City of Austin hiring lifeguards starting at $15 an hour

Calling all lifeguards! Austin Parks and Recreation (PARD) is looking to hire and train hundreds of lifeguards for the summer swim season.

PARD says there are currently 95 lifeguards on staff, but they need around 650 to open summer pools for the 2022 swim season.

Positions start at $15 an hour. New and returning lifeguards must fill out job applications and complete hiring paperwork before registering for training. Lifeguards must be 15 or older.

PARD says that while the summer swim season doesn't start until June 3, training is ongoing and there will be training opportunities during spring break from March 12-19.

Those interested can click here for more information.

