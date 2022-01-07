Deep Eddy Pool will stay closed due to supply chain issues

Deep Eddy Pool will remain closed for now.

The swimming pool, located at 401 Deep Eddy Ave., was scheduled to reopen on Saturday, January 8 after it closed in October. It had been closed because of mechanical issues with a well pump.

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department says there is no anticipated reopening date at this time because it is unknown how long it will take to acquire the parts. The parks department says it is having issues sourcing parts for mechanical repairs to the well pump due to supply chain issues.

Barton Springs, Bartholomew, Big Stacy, and Springwoods Pools are open in the interim.

2201 Barton Springs Rd.

Daily 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Closes Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. for cleaning and reopens at 7 p.m.

1800 East 51st St.

Monday through Friday: 12:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

700 E. Live Oak St.

Monday through Friday: 6:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

13320 Lyndhurst St.

Monday through Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in more information can call the Deep Eddy Pool Hotline at 512-974-1189 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools, according to the parks department.

