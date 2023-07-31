Del Valle ISD spends nearly $1.1M to add additional officers on campuses

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 in June of this year. HB 3 is a public safety measure to ensure the presence of armed security on school campuses across Texas.

"Last Tuesday, our school board voted to adopt a proposal to be in compliance with the new HB 3 that the Governor signed in June, and it goes into effect Sept. 1 which requires all campuses to have armed security personnel," says Christopher Weddle, the Executive Director of Communications Del Valle ISD.

Del Valle ISD followed the guidelines for the school year by adding nine additional officers to the district's police department at a cost of nearly $1.1 million, including training and equipment.

"It will give us enough officers to keep our current security plan in place at our middle school, our high school and add those officers to the elementary, so that we are in compliance with HB 3," says Weddle.

"It is important because people would say our children are our future, but they are important not just later, but right now," says Lee Clayton, who works with children.

Lee Clayton, an Austin native, works with children in the area, and is in support of the bill passing following mass shootings across the country.

"My understanding is they are beefing up all security at all the schools, not just for the sake of shooting, but you know other things occur as well. Parents that are divorced, and come in and take the child away. Abduction as well," says Clayton.

The district states the additional presence of officers will come with a positive outlook.

"We do try to prioritize the community feel of our department, they are not just there to be an officer, they are there to build relationships with students, be a positive face on the campus and that's something we really take pride in," says Weddle.