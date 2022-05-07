Del Valle ISD board approves raises for teachers, staff

Del Valle ISD is joining several Central Texas school districts in raising teacher and staff pay.

The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees recently approved an average 7% salary increase for all teachers, librarians, nurses, and paraprofessionals.

The raises approved, including one-time stipends, move the district’s starting teacher salary to $55,000 per year. The minimum hourly rate for paraprofessionals is $15.25 per hour and the minimum hourly rate for bus drivers is $21.15 per hour.

The average seven-percent salary increase for non-administrator staff includes a one-time retention stipend of $1000. Campus and district administrators will receive a four-percent salary increase.

The salary increases are part of a balanced budget proposal presented to the Board by the Superintendent and Administration, says the district.

In addition to competitive salaries, Del Valle ISD says it offers employees a region-best $500 monthly healthcare contribution and significant stipends for hard-to-fill positions, including $7,000 for bilingual teachers, $3,000 for secondary science and math teachers, and $3,000 for special education teachers.

The district is also hosting a job fair for all positions on Wednesday, June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center. Job postings and pre-registration for the job fair are available online.