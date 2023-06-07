Eanes ISD board approves forming district police department

The Eanes ISD board has approved forming its own district police department.

The policy, which was approved at the board's June 6 meeting, would also authorize armed peace officers at each of the district's nine campuses.

The district says this aligns with House Bill 3 which mandates at least one armed security officer present during regular school hours at each district campus. HB 3 has passed the Legislature and now awaits Gov. Greg Abbott's signature.

The new department, which will comprise 15 employees, will work closely with district and school officials, local law enforcement and other stakeholders to create safe surroundings for all students, staff and community.

The comprehensive policy approved by the Board also delineates specific training, protocols and procedures in accordance with state law enforcement code and TEA requirements.

The district says the policy also places a strong emphasis on training related to student mental health, restorative justice and accommodations for intellectually and developmentally disabled students.

The department will assume a broad range of responsibilities, including:

Emergency response to incidents on campus

Enforcement of District policies and regulations pertaining to safety and disruption

Collaboration with school officials and local law enforcement agencies to coordinate security efforts

Providing safety education and training to students, faculty and staff

Development of positive relationships with students and the community to foster trust and open communication.

Currently, Eanes ISD employs two school resource officers from the Travis County Sheriff's Office and six security staff members, costing approximately $935,000 annually.

The anticipated annual personnel cost for the new department is estimated at $1.6 million. HB 3 provides minimal funding to offset these costs.