Del Valle ISD experiencing delays on bus routes due to weather

The Del Valle Independent School District is letting parents know that some school bus routes are experiencing delays and slight modifications this morning.

The changes are reportedly being made because of the weather. All parents with affected students should receive a text message update with more information, according to the school district.

HEAVY RAIN IN CENTRAL TEXAS MONDAY:

WHERE: The WPC is forecasting a Slight Risk for flash flooding for southeast Travis County and all of Caldwell, Bastrop, Lee and Fayette Counties. There is a VERY LOW Risk for the rest of Travis County, Hays, and Williamson County.

WHEN: Rain Starting in Hill Country around 3-4am, spreading east to Austin by 5-6am. Heaviest rain will move through Austin around noon, tapering off in the late afternoon.

HOW BAD (Risks): Severe weather is unlikely though a few areas could see wind gusts to ~50mph. Flash flooding could be possible under rain-train conditions. The heaviest rain should stay southeast of I-35/Austin Metro, though poor-drainage flooding is possible in urbanized areas.

ADDITIONAL NOTES: Drought conditions should help the ground soak up a significant portion of the rain. Limiting widespread flash flooding potential. Rainfall amounts will be in the 1-3" range with the heaviest amounts southeast of I-35.

