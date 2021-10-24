Del Valle ISD police investigates 'non-credible' social media threat

The Del Valle ISD police department has recently investigated a "non-credible" social media threat, says the district.

The district says that the investigation, in conjunction with state and federal agencies, neighboring police departments and partner agencies, went through the night and involved a post circulating nationwide in various school threats.

The post features the same image of a gun but with different school names and dates displayed, says Del Valle ISD.

The district adds that the image used in the post is unrelated to an incident the previous week where a student displayed a BB gun in the cafeteria during lunch, which caused Del Valle High School to be placed under a hold.

"Del Valle ISD takes all threats very seriously and students found to be making any type of threat, including on social media will be disciplined to the fullest extent and could face criminal charges," says the district.

The district is asking parents to remind their students to report any threats to a trusted adult. Students and families can also use the district's QuickTip site to report bullying, harassment, personal crisis or suspicious activity.

