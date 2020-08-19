Del Valle resident claims $1M scratch ticket prize

A Del Valle resident has won a million dollars!

The Texas resident claimed the top prize-winning ticket in the scratch ticket game MONOPOLY™ 200X. The ticket was purchased at Quick C-Store

#2, located at 9618 Menchaca Road, in Austin, according to the Texas Lottery.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

MONOPOLY™ 200X offers more than $129.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.