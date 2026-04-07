Austin 6th Street shooting: Slain UT student honored with endowment fund

The Brief New UT endowment fund honors student killed in 6th Street mass shooting Savitha Shan was a senior and a dual-degree honor student Donations to the fund will be matched by UT



A new University of Texas endowment fund is being established to honor a student killed in a mass shooting at a downtown Austin bar in March.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Austin 6th Street shooting: Second victim identified as UT Austin student

What they're saying:

21-year-old Savitha Shan, or Savitha Shanmugasundaram, was a senior at UT Austin and a dual-degree honor student. She was killed on March 1 in a shooting at Buford's on 6th Street.

The Texas Indian Students Association says that they are establishing an endowment fund "so that her passion for education can continue to inspire and support others."

Texas ISA says every contribution will be doubled by UT through a one-to-one matching commitment.

"This scholarship is more than a tribute," Texas ISA said in a social media post. "It is a living legacy. Through it, Savitha's spirit will continue to inspire and uplift future generations."

What you can do:

To donate to the fund, you can scan the QR code below, or click here.

To donate gifts of stock or securities or to ask questions about endowment scholarships, you can contact Justin Michalka, assistant VP for development.

Who was Savitha Shan?

What they're saying:

Shan was heavily involved in campus organizations, including serving on the executive board of the Indian Students Association. She was also a four-time Taco Bell Live Más scholar and dedicated to expanding access to education for underprivileged students, according to Texas ISA.

UT Austin President Jim Davis described Shan in a statement as "a child of loving parents, a loyal friend to many and a Longhorn preparing to change the world."

Longhorn assistant professor Russ Finney wrote on X that Shan was "one of our superstar students at UT Austin McCombs School of Business" and was preparing to start her career at a large professional services firm.

Shan's parents issued a statement through UT Austin in March, saying:

"It is with profound grief and immeasurable sorrow that we announce the tragic loss of our beloved daughter, Savitha, in the recent terrorist attack. She was 21 years of age and our only child. Our hearts are broken beyond words.

"Savitha was a bright, compassionate, and deeply caring young woman whose presence brought warmth, comfort, and joy to everyone who knew her. She was a dedicated student at The University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business, where she pursued her studies with determination and excellence. She believed in working hard, serving others, and living with integrity. Beyond her academic achievements, she generously gave her time through volunteer service and community involvement, always seeking to uplift those around her. She had a promising career ahead of her, having secured an opportunity to work at a major consulting firm.

"Our hearts are broken beyond words….The loss feels unreal and profoundly unfair, and the space she once brightened now echoes with sorrow." — Savitha Shan's parents in a statement

"Her sudden and heartbreaking passing has left an irreplaceable void in our lives and in the lives of all who loved her. The loss feels unreal and profoundly unfair, and the space she once brightened now echoes with sorrow. As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we also keep in our hearts the other victims of this tragedy. We extend our sincere prayers to those who were injured and to their families, and we hope for their full and speedy recovery.

"We are deeply grateful to the first responders, medical teams, UT Austin administrators, community leaders, friends and loved ones who have surrounded us with compassion and support during this devastating time. Your kindness has been a source of strength.

"We respectfully request privacy as we mourn and begin to process this profound loss. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love, prayers and condolences from the community."

What happened on March 1?

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of March 1, three people, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting at Buford's on 6th Street. Fourteen others were injured.

Shan and 19-year-old Ryder Harrington were killed at the bar. Another victim, 30-year-old Jorge Pederson, died on March 2 after being taken off life support.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The gunman has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville. He was reportedly caught in images wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and had been wearing a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag on it.