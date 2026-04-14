San Marcos to charge entry fees at Rio Vista Park this summer

The Brief The San Marcos City Council just passed a new rule that will charge out-of-town visitors to get into Rio Vista Park The $5 fee will start Memorial Day weekend and run through Labor Day weekend The fee will be in place on the weekends



If you are planning to head down to the river in San Marcos this summer, you might want to bring your wallet.

The San Marcos City Council just passed a new rule that will charge out-of-town visitors to get into Rio Vista Park.

What we know:

Starting Memorial Day weekend, non-residents will have to pay $5 to enter the park on weekends.

The fee will be in place every weekend through Labor Day.

City leaders said the river gets so crowded in the summer that it costs $500,000 just to keep up with maintenance and safety. The city wants to make sure visitors are helping cover those costs, so the burden doesn't fall entirely on the local taxpayers.

Now, if you live in San Marcos, or even within the 78666 ZIP code, you can still get in for free. Residents just need to register online for a park pass or pick up a wristband at the parks and recreation office.

Residents can also get a free pass if they have a student enrolled in San Marcos CISD.