Austin weather: Intense storms in West Texas could make it to Hill Country

The Brief Cloudy/sun mix, warm, humid and breezy conditions today Storm watch tonight with intense storms in West Texas Chance a few of the storms will hit Hill Country



We will be on storm watch tonight.

Local perspective:

More of the same today with a cloud/sun mix, warm, humid and breezy conditions.

Highs heading for the 80s with wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph.

The backstory:

The West Texas dryline will be the storm machine. This is where the Gulf moisture meets up with dry air coming off the mountains.

As the two different air masses collide the air will be forced up.

The heating of the day and upper low will provide even stronger lift to generate numerous and more intense storms in West Texas.

There is a chance a few of the storms will survive their journey away from the dryline and reach the Hill Country starting this evening and overnight.

By the time they enter Central Texas, most of the storms will drop below severe limits.

The highest threat of severe weather remains west of the Hill Country.

What's next:

Could we get redevelopment with the storms late on Wednesday?

The jury is still out because not all the models agree, so we will have to play the wait and see game.

The next game-changers will be a stronger Western Low and a cold front with bite to it entering the picture this weekend.

Expecting increasing rain chances on Saturday followed by a cooler and drier breeze the rest of the weekend.

What you can do:

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Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.