Dell Children’s heart transplant patient discharged, given parade

A holiday parade that rolled by the entrance of the Dell Children's Medical Center Wednesday morning created a lot of smiles. While most were hidden by protective masks, the one from Gerardo Ramirez, Jr. could not be contained.

"It is a lot of good energy," said Ramirez.

He is feeling the energy of the holiday season because of a gift of a new heart. That made his discharge from the hospital possible and made for an early Christmas gift that had everyone cheering.

It’s been 144 days since Gerardo was admitted to Dell Children's. On August 1st, he was at end-stage heart failure with a condition that made his heart muscle abnormally thick.

"We had really talked the week before, about how sick Gerardo was getting, and how we were worried that he might not make it, so we had switched into the phase of waiting for one, to really needing one," said Dr. Chesney Castleberry.

Ramirez told FOX7 he was not going to give up. With time running out, a donor heart was located in another part of the country and flown to Austin.

"That moment, it still kind of takes your breath away," said Dr. Charles Fraser, who was part of the surgery team.

The procedure on October 3rd was the first heart transplant at Dell Children's Medical Center. While the surgery was a success in the OR, Dr. Fraser said the fight was far from over.

"He had a working heart, afterwards, but all of his other organ systems had to recover, his kidneys were suffering, his lungs were suffering, his liver was suffering, he couldn't eat, he couldn't walk, it took all these people to get him through all that, that’s the hard part," said Dr. Fraser.

Recovery and rehab took all of October and November. By Thanksgiving Gerardo was regaining his strength; completing the transformation that started almost immediately.

"And that moment and those tears, of joy and happiness, that’s what it’s all about," said Meg Zakrzewski, the Director for Transplants at Dell Children's Medical Center.

Ramirez’s parents said the medical team gave them "a new opportunity," and both said they thank God for the work that was done to save their son.

The next transplant procedure could happen soon. There is another child here waiting for a donor, and about a half dozen being evaluated for possible transplant. Being able to offer the surgery here in Austin is a major factor in the recovery process.

"The family support system is here, their social support system, whether it’s church or friends or family their school is here, all of that surrounds them in the recovery process," said Dell Children’s Medical Center president Chris Born.

It's a shared homecoming celebration, but also a shared journey because Gerardo may need another heart procedure in 10 to 20 years.

