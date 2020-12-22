Dell Children's helps patients & their families celebrate holidays

article

Associates and volunteers at Dell Children's Medical Center, part of Ascension, are helping more than 110 patients and their families celebrate the holiday season.

The annual "Holiday Village" event gathers thousands of donated toys for pediatric patients and their siblings. Personal shoppers, gift wrappers, and the holiday spirit help bring the magic of the season to families.

The gifts are wrapped and then delivered to the patient rooms based on wish lists.

Dell Children's says it's thankful for the support for the event from H-E-B, Blue Santa, RE/MAX, and the community.