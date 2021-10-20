Dell Children's Medical Center marks milestone in expansion project

Dell Children's Medical Center has marked another milestone in its multi-year expansion project.

Construction for Dell Children's fourth bed tower is now underway on the Mueller campus and it's expected to be completed by November 2022. The tower is part of a more than $700 million expansion plan.

Officials say the expansion was needed due to a rise in demand for advanced hospital care close to home, outpatient care, and a growing research program as part of its collaboration with The University of Texas Dell Medical School.

Officials say the bed tower project will provide much-needed acute care capacity and add 72 rooms and allow Dell Children's to serve an additional 1,500 patients each year.

The tower will consist of:

24 beds for a new Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

24 beds for in-patient Oncology/Hematology

24 beds for Acute Care including a simulation lab

24 beds for Acute Care expansion

The new bed tower will also allow for expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the creation of a stem cell transplant program, and will double the capacity of the Cardiac Care Unit.

