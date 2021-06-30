Delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for 20% of all U.S. cases

A new strain of COVID-19 called the Delta variant has made its way to the nation. Health officials say the variant accounts for 20% of all cases in the country so far.

"We may be done with COVID-19, but it's not done with us nor any of its mutations," said Dr. Mark Casanova with the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.

The Delta variant is on its way to become the most dominant strain of COVID-19. "The concerning factors about the Delta variant are that it's more transmissible and it causes a greater degree of illness amongst individuals who acquire it," said Dr. Casanova.

This variant is also being associated with an increased risk of hospitalizations particularly with younger people who are unvaccinated. According to health officials, there's a simple way to avoid getting sick and that is getting vaccinated.

"Our vaccines, especially the mRNA vaccines, have been demonstrated to be really highly effective. Some studies out of the UK, recently, have kind of pointed out they're about 96% effective against severe illness and about 88% effective still at preventing disease," said Allison Stewart, lead epidemiologist for Williamson County.

Williamson County has reported three cases of the Delta variant. Those infected were all unvaccinated, a trend seen across the nation.

"It can spread wildly through an unvaccinated population. Our current evidence also indicates that previous infection with COVID is not really protective against the Delta variant at all. but that's still very preliminary," said Stewart.

Now more than ever, officials say it is important to get vaccinated.

"We understand that there are many individuals who maybe want to give this more time, this meaning watching the vaccines, for ensuring safety, ensuring side effects, I would contend the data is robust, not just from the studies that I personally took part in, but from the millions of individuals, the tens of millions of individuals who have been vaccinated over the last several months, who are demonstrating profound tolerance to the vaccine," said Dr. Casanova.

