Demonstrators gather outside home of Mitch McConnell over efforts to fill Supreme Court seat

Demonstrators gathered outside of Mitch McConnell's house in Washington, D.C. Thursday after the Senate Majority Leader said he will press to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee to fill the opening following the death of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87. She was remembered on Wednesday at the Supreme Court where long lines of mourners waited outside to pass by her flag-draped casket to pay their respects. Ginsburg's body will also lie in state Friday in Statuary Hall at the Capitol. She served for 27 years on the court.

Trump and his Senate allies are preparing to push ahead with a replacement for Ginsburg. In 2016, McConnell blocked review of President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, saying it was a presidential election year.

On Wednesday, protesters demonstrated outside the home of Sen. Lindsey Graham over his efforts to fill Supreme Court seat.