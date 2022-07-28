Department of Aviation provides updates on jet fuel storage facility at AUS

The Department of Aviation provided updates to the Austin City Council on the new Jet-A Fuel storage facility.

According to the discussion with the Austin City Council, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is committed to limiting the current expansion of the new Jet-A fuel storage facility to the Phase 1 development including two storage tanks at the New Fuel Facility location, unless or until further authorized by city council.

Any additional expansion of the Jet-A Fuel storage facility beyond Phase 1, will require a new Environmental Assessment process, which will include robust community engagement and participation by the Airport’s Green Team.

AUS is also in the process of exploring any mitigation options for residential properties in proximity to the New Fuel Facility considering, without prescribing or limitation, possible voluntary property buyouts as appropriate by other than the Airport, available funding, reimbursement sources, proximity, individual site and total costs, regulations and laws, precedents and prioritization.

AUS Staff will report back to city council regarding these mitigation options. Construction and other project updates are available through the Airport’s monthly email newsletter and project website, SpeakUpAustin.org/AUSFuel.