City of Luling to receive $1M grant to support aerospace manufacturing growth

The U.S. Department of Commerce is investing $1 million into the city of Luling to support the growth of aerospace manufacturing and other industries at its industrial park.

The Economic Development Administration grant will provide roadway, water, and broadband improvements to support business expansion in aerospace manufacturing and other industries, including meat and poultry processing.

"The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is jumpstarting our infrastructure and domestic manufacturing, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs across Texas and the entire country," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a release. "In particular, this EDA investment in Luling’s manufacturing sector will help create new, high-paying jobs in the community and grow economic opportunity across the region."

The investment will be matched with $666,667 in local funds, and is expected to create and retain nearly 400 jobs, and generate $25.5 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.