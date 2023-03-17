Caldwell County selected as site for new LCRA peaker power plant

A new peaker power plant is set to be built in Caldwell County, says LCRA.

The new plant, which will provide about 190 megawatts of dispatchable power to the Texas grid, will be built on a 51-acre site in the Maxwell area.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with the plant expected to be operational in 2025.

LCRA says the new natural gas-fueled plant will be able to ramp up and shut down in minutes when the need for power approaches or exceeds what is available from renewable and other thermal generation.

The plant will include 10 Wartsila reciprocating engines, with each engine able to provide about 19 megawatts of power, says LCRA.