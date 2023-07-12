Disabled Army veteran receives new roof in Austin

Local organizations and a roofing company joined forces to donate a new roof to a disabled Army veteran in Austin.

Bird Creek Roofing, Cornerstone Restoration and GAF came together to give back to homeowner Mark Palmer. He is a wheelchair bound Army veteran who was injured while serving our country.

The donated roof came with installation, a wheelchair ramp for easy access and an emergency landing with stairs in case of a fire.

"I found out Mark and Angela were in need. I presented it to my team and literally one of the guys on my team said ‘Eddie, let's do it ourselves' because we have crews we could also turn to, but my teammates just said ‘let’s do it,'" said Eddie Willis, with Birdcreek Roofing.

GAF community matters has helped repair the roods of more than 3,000 homes all across the country.