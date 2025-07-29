'Discarded animal remains' found by Caldwell County deputy; officials seeking tips

The Brief Caldwell County Constable's deputy found discarded animal remains while on patrol Illegal dumping appears to be an ongoing issue in this area of Caldwell County



A Caldwell County Constable's deputy made a rather "disturbing discovery" on patrol over the weekend.

What we know:

The Caldwell County Constable's Office for Precinct 4 shared on Facebook on July 26 that one of its deputies was on patrol when they found multiple bags filled with discarded animal remains.

What they're saying:

"The level of disregard and cruelty it takes to leave pets in bags on the side of the road is beyond heartbreaking. This is not just illegal—it’s inhumane," said the office in their post.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this is urged to contact the Caldwell County Constable Pct. 4's office at 737-355-2019.

Tips can be reported anonymously.

Illegal dumping in Caldwell County

Dig deeper:

Illegal dumping in this area of Caldwell County also seems to be a continuing issue.

The office has shared two other incidents of illegal dumping in the last week, one on Carter Road and one on County Road 400, and even hosted a community dump day in late June to help combat the issue.

What is illegal dumping?

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, illegal dumping can include:

Dumping waste on public or private property not licensed or permitted to receive it

Dumping waste into sewers or waterways without a license or permit

Allowing someone else to dump waste on your property without being licensed or permitted to receive it

Burning items that are illegal to burn in an attempt to dispose of them

According to Texas law, illegal dumping can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony based on a number of factors, including:

Amount of waste

Type of waste (including if it's considered hazardous)

Whether you are an individual or a business

Whether you are a repeat offender

Various Texas codes address illegal dumping, including the Texas Health & Safety Code, the Texas Water Code, and the Texas Transportation Code.

Depending on the charge and type of waste, those convicted can face fines of between $200 and $100,000 and between six months and five years in jail.