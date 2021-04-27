Disney adding finishing touches to Cinderella's Castle for 50th anniversary

article

Walt Disney World is making progress on Cinderella Castle's 50th anniversary decor for its upcoming celebration.

The Magic Kingdom's iconic centerpiece has been undergoing a transformation ahead of "The World’s Most Magical Celebration," which is planned to begin on October 1. The celebration will last 18 months.

Twitter user @bioreconstruct shared photos of the castle with FOX 35 News. Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World teams installed the new décor featuring a royal blue jewel, with gold detailing and shimmering draping.

(@bioreconstruct via Twitter)

(@bioreconstruct via Twitter)

(@bioreconstruct via Twitter)

Advertisement

Jewels are adorning Cinderella Castle along with royal blue ribbons. Parts of the castle had more gold draping and turrets added around the towers.

RELATED: Walt Disney World unveils plans for 50th anniversary celebration

"More ribbons have been installed on Cinderella Castle this week and I just had to share a video captured during one of the installs. These fit just like a glass slipper," Zack Riddley captioned a video on Instagram.

More decorations across the parks will be added in the coming months "as the turrets and towers receive shimmering pearls, jewels, and ribbons in royal blues and iridescent golds. At night, this royal landmark will be a vision to behold, as it becomes one of the shining Beacons of Magic, shimmering with EARidescence."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

According to Disney Parks Blog, there will be new experiences at all four theme parks to mark the major milestone.

(@bioreconstruct via Twitter)

Magical fireflies will inhabit the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and special new touches coming to life on the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

"At night, our four park icons … are going to come to life with a magical iridescent glow, covered in pixie dust, that we call the beacons of magic," said Dana Carlson, associate broadcast producer with Disney Live Entertainment.

RELATED: Disney World likely to require masks through 2021, CEO says

Last month, Disney also announced that in honor of the 50th anniversary, the new attraction 'Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure' will open on October 1 at EPCOT.

More details will be released in the future.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.